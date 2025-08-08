Who is Naeem Amin? Fans might wonder about this question after Virat Kohli shared a picture with him after a training session in England. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a story which featured him alongside Naeem Amin, who was holding a bat and he wrote, "Thanks for helping out with the hit brother. Always lovely to see you." Naaem Amin, in turn, reposted the Instagram story and wrote, "Good to see you brother! See you soon." In this article, we shall take a look at who Naeem Amin is. Naeem Amin is an assistant coach at Gujarat Titans and in this article, we shall take a look at more information about him. Virat Kohli Trains With Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Naeem Amin, Star Cricketer Shares Update on Instagram Story: 'Thanks for Helping Out With the Hit Brother’ (See Pic).

Virat Kohli surprised many in the cricket world when he announced his retirement from Test cricket before India's tour of England. With that, the 38-year-old is now retired from Test and T20Is and hence, will only be seen in action for the India National Cricket Team in ODI cricket, a format he loves and has achieved a lot of accolades in. The India National Cricket Team is scheduled to tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is starting October 19 and fans would hope to see Virat Kohli dominating the 50-over format once again. When Will Virat Kohli Play for Indian National Cricket Team? Check Chances of Star Batsman Featuring in India’s Next ODI Series.

Virat Kohli's Instagram Story With Naeem Amin

(Photo credit: Instagram @virat.kohli)

Who is Naaem Amin?

#One of the little-known English coaches in the IPL, Naeem Amin, joined Gujarat Titans in 2022, their debut IPL year, when they won the title

#Naeem Amin is an English cricket coach who specialises in bowling mechanics

#He has played for Buckinghamshire in 2007 and Surrey in 2008

#He performed the role of head coach of the Norway National Cricket Team in 2011

#He was also the head coach of the MCC Foundation from 2013-2017

#Before being associated with Gujarat Titans, Naeem Amin was part of the coaching staff for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018

#He had set up the Mighty Willow Academy in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and London

Naaem Amin continues to be an assistant coach with Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The English cricket coach has also worked with several top international cricket stars, the likes of which include David Warner, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh and Rashid Khan, among others.

