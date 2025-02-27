After knocking England out, Afghanistan will clash against Australia in a virtual quarterfinal, when both teams meet in the penultimate Group B encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The AFG vs AUS match will decide which team gets through to the semifinals of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, where both teams have played a match each. Australia chased down a mammoth 351 against England, while Afghanistan defended 325 versus the Three Lions, making this AFG vs AUS CT match a mouth-watering one. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios: A Look at How Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa Can Enter Semis After England's Elimination.

This will be the first time that the Afghanistan national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team clash in an ODI after their historic ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash in Mumbai, where Glenn Maxwell singlehandedly took the latter side to a memorable win scoring a double-ton. Afghanistan have played spectacularly, and proper cricket against England, with batter Ibrahim Zadran, and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai leading from the front. Afghanistan will surely challenge an inexperienced Australia line-up with their spinners.

On the other hand, Australia are coming off a long wait from on-field action, with their last match against South Africa being a washout. Josh Inglis became an unlikely hero for Australia in their record chase against England, with contributions from Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey. Adam Zampa might be a tough nut to crack for Afghanistan batters.

AFG vs AUS Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Since 2012, when Afghanistan and Australia first placed a One-Day International (ODI) against each other, both nations have clashed against one another four times. Unsurprisingly, Australia have come out victorious on all four occasions.

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Alex Carey Ibrahim Zadran Adam Zampa Mohammed Nabi Glenn Maxwell Azmatullah Omarzai

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

In-form Ibrahim Zadran will look to carry his form into a knockout AFG vs AUS CT match, and better his showing from ICC CWC 2023. Ben Dwarshuis, who claimed three wickets in the AUS vs ENG CT encounter, will want to make an early impact and stop Zardan from dishing out a blitzkrieg. Adam Zampa remains the main threat to Afghanistan's middle order, who have had the better of them. Azmatullah Omarzai with his attacking style, can put Zampa off his game, who needs a over or two to get going.

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The Afghanistan national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The schedule is to be played on February 28 and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Mitchell Starc Says Ankle Pain Main Reason Behind Skipping Australia's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Campaign.

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast viewing options of the Afghanistan vs Australia match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The Afghanistan vs Australia Group B match live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee.

AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

Afghanistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).