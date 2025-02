Melbourne, Feb 27: Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has clarified that the main reason behind his decision to skip the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan was a sore ankle. Besides the ankle pain which he experienced in Sri Lanka recently, the left-arm pacer had also said that there were some "personal views" which influenced his decision. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios: A Look at How Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa Can Enter Semis After England's Elimination.

"There are a few different reasons, some personal views," Starc said on the Willow Talk podcast. "I had a bit of ankle pain through the Test series, so I just need to get that one right. Obviously, we have the (World) Test (Championship) final coming up and a West Indies tour after that. There is some IPL cricket as well. Ricky Ponting Believes Injury-Hit Australia’s Win Against England Sets Them Up for Deep ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Run, Says ‘Every Time Australia Puts a Team on the Park; They’re Very Competitive.

"But the main one at the top of my mind is the final Test. Get my body right, play some cricket in the next couple of months and then get ready to go for the (WTC) final."

Starc, 35, has played seven Test matches against India and Sri Lanka this summer and was the busiest among the Australian fast bowlers. A busy calendar awaits Australia with the World Test Championship final against South Africa scheduled in June at Lord's before a three-Test tour of the West Indies. Starc will also turn out for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

