Afghanistan vs Pakistan Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for UAE Tri-Series 2025: The Pakistan National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in the fourth match of the Tri-Series 2025 on Tuesday, September 2. Salman Ali Agha and his men have been in good form in the UAE Tri-Series 2025, winning both matches and it has been good preparation for the Green Shirts ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan would love to continue their good form and make it three wins out of their three matches, while Afghanistan eye a second consecutive victory. UAE Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Move to Second Spot With Win Over UAE, Pakistan Stay At Top.

The Rashid Khan-led side registered their first win of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 when they beat the United Arab Emirates by 38 runs in the third match of the competition. The last time Pakistan and Afghanistan faced each other was in the first match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025, when Salman Ali Agha and Haris Rauf starred in a 39-run win for the Green Shirts. Read below to take a look at the fantasy XI prediction for the AFG vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025. Most Wickets in T20Is: Rashid Khan Surpasses Tim Southee to Become Highest Wicket-Taker in Men's T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, UAE Tri-Series 2025 T20I Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran (AFG), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Sediqullah Atal (AFG) and Hasan Nawaz (PAK)

All-Rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Saim Ayub (PAK) and Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (AFG), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Who Will Win AFG vs PAK Tri-Series 2025 Match?

As mentioned before, the Afghanistan National Cricket Team suffered a defeat to the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the opening match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 and Rashid Khan and his men will be more than keen to bounce back. With the Asia Cup 2025 fast approaching, both teams would like to fine-tune whatever area they think needs to be worked upon in order to gear up for the continental tournament. Pakistan are hot favourites to win this match, but Rashid Khan and co might surprise the former T20 world champions.

