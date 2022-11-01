Afghanistan are set to take on Sri Lanka in a Group 1 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022. The match is important for both teams, who find themselves at the bottom spots of the points table. While Sri Lanka started the tournament well, with a win over Ireland, losses to Australia and then New Zealand have left reeling at the bottom of Group 1. Afghanistan on the other hand, started off with a defeat against England but their matches against New Zealand and Ireland were washed out and although they remain winless, Mohammad Nabi and co would finally want to their get their first victory of the competition in this match. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live: Australia in Second Spot of Group 1 Standings After Win Over Ireland

But this game too has a heavy rain threat looming large. Should there be another washout, both teams would still stay in the semifinal race mathematically but they would need a lot of other results to go their way. Fans would hope that they get a full match at the Gabba in Brisbane between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan with the loser of the contest getting knocked out of the tournament. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on October November 1, 2022 (Tuesday). The AFG vs SL game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Afghanistan. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the AFG vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The AFG vs SL match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

