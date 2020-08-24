With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking a countdown, players of all the teams are gearing up, and Virat Kohli is no exception. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has been training hard lately and is looking determined to guide his side to their maiden title. In his latest Instagram picture, however, the talismanic batsman is all smiles as he can be seen flaunting his love for minions. Kohli, who is currently serving a six-day quarantine period, posted a photo from the balcony of his luxurious Dubai hotel room in which he is pointing his fingers to the minions crafted on his cute t-Shirt. Virat Kohli Sweats Out in Gym After Reaching UAE.

Well, it seems like Kohli is enjoying a gala time and one can expect him to fire in the forthcoming tournament. Fans were also delighted seeing the talismanic batsman in a jolly and cheerful mood as they expressed the desire of seeing Kohli’s back on the field. Meanwhile, let’s look at the pic. RCB Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Team Led by Virat Kohli.

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram Minions and a view. Can't be wrogn 😉😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 23, 2020 at 10:56pm PDT

Despite being a star-studded team, RCB haven’t been able to lift the IPL title even once in the last 12 seasons. However, they will like to end their quest in UAE. Along with skipper Kohli, the likes of AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and Parthiv Patel will handle the mantle in the batting department. At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Dale Steyn will have the onus to deliver in the bowling department.

The RCB team undoubtedly comprises of many match winners. However, with the tournament taking place in UAE, they will have to tackle a different challenge to get the trophy. Notably, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have backed RCB to lift the title in the upcoming tournament.

