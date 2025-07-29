Mumbai, July 29: The Indian men’s cricket team paid a visit to the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday, and captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir presented a signed bat to Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh. Skipper Shubman Gill presented a signed bat to Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, while head coach Gautam Gambhir handed over a signed bat to Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Geoffrey Boycott Defends Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar for Declining Draw Offer; Slams England’s Bowling.

Sharing the glimpses from Team India's visit to the Indian High Commission, BCCI shared on X. Speaking at the event, Gambhir reflected on the historical significance of India-England encounters and the intensity of the ongoing series.

BCCI's Tweet

An evening to remember as the High Commission of India in London hosted #TeamIndia! 👏 The Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir presented signed cricket bats to Honourable High Commissioner Mr. Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Mr.… pic.twitter.com/5vZN2g6Fac — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2025

“Touring this part of the world has always been exciting and challenging because of the history between the two countries, which can never be forgotten. We have cherished every bit of support we have received every time we have toured the UK," Gambhir said.

“The last five weeks have been really exciting for both countries. I am sure that the kind of cricket that was put on display has made every cricket lover proud. Both teams threw a lot of punches and fought for every inch. We have one more week to go. One final push to make. One final opportunity to make our country proud. Jai Hind," he added. Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Here's The Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at The Oval.

The five-match series, which is currently led by England 2-1, is now headed into the deciding phase after a brilliant stand of 203 runs between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for the fifth wicket in the second innings of the fourth Test saw India through to complete a draw at Old Trafford in Manchester. The final Test begins at The Oval in London on Thursday.

