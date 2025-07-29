Riding on back of centuries from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar, India national cricket team managed to ensure a draw in the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, and kept the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy alive, which England national cricket team currently lead 2-1, with the fifth and final match starting on July 31 at The Oval in London. At Manchester, Indian batters bailed out the side after the bowlers displayed a poor performance under helpful conditions, which included Jasprit Bumrah, who managed just two wickets in the match, raising concerns over his fitness once again. England Squad For IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Announced; Selectors Rope In All-Rounder Jamie Overton.

Bumrah, who bowled 33 overs, looked jaded and tired while taking the stairs to the Indian dressing room at the end of Day 3, which made fans and former cricketers worried about the bowler's future in Test cricket. Thankfully, Bumrah was not required to bowl in the remainder of the Test and could get time to recoup ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval, but his workload management remains a major concern. In this article, you will get to know about Bumrah's availability for the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 in London. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Narayan Jagadeesan Replaces Rishabh Pant for India's Final Match Against England.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025?

In the post-match conference, Team India head coach confirmed that all Indian national cricket team bowlers are fit for the upcoming IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval. However, Bumrah's quota of featuring in three Tests in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 as part of his workload management has already been capped; the pacer is likely not to feature at The Oval.

But, with other bowlers underperforming, and a shot at drawing the India vs England Test Series, team management might be tempted to risk Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 with 14, and has already bowled 119.4 overs, which is already the third-most for an Indian bowler.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).