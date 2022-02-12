Anuj Rawat was one of the most in-demand players at the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Indian cricketer is an uncapped player and had many teams in search of his services of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League and eventually, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who placed the highest bid for the 22-year-old and managed to land him for a price of INR 3.4 crores. Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat Sold to RCB for INR 3.4 Crore at Mega Auction.

Anuj Rawat Lesser Known Facts

# He was born on October 17, 1999 in Uttarakhand

# Rawat is a left-handed batsman and plays as a wicket-keeper

# He played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021

# Rawat was in the RR team for two games in IPL 2021

# He plays for Delhi in the domestic circuit

# Rawat made his Twenty20 debut for Delhi in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Royal Challengers were one of the most active teams at the IPL 2022 mega auction as they added the likes of Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jonny Bairstow, Josh Hazlewood and Shahbaz Ahamad to their squad.

