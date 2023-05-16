Lucknow, May 16: Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bitten by a stray dog. A video shared by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on their Twitter handle showcased Arjun meeting Yudhvir Singh, where both greeted each other warmly.

During their interaction, Arjun revealed that he had been bitten by a dog on May 13. The dog bite has affected him to the extent that he was unable to bowl at the nets. IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Bitten by Dog Ahead of LSG vs MI Match, Reveals Incident While Meeting Yudhvir Singh Charak and Mohsin Khan (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Arjun Tendulkar Reveals He Was Bitten by Stray Dog

Mumbai se aaya humara dost. 🤝💙 pic.twitter.com/6DlwSRKsNt — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023

Fans, deeply concerned about Arjun's well-being, have flooded social media with prayers for his swift recovery.

