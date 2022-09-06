Dubai, Sep 6: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who had scored a crucial half-century in the team's thrilling victory against India in the Asia Cup Super Four stage at the Dubai International Stadium on September 4 (Sunday), has been sent for scans following an injury to his right knee. Rizwan had suffered the injury in the 15th over of the India innings when he fell down awkwardly trying to collect a bouncer from Mohammad Hasnain from well over his head.Suresh Raina Retires From Indian Domestic Cricket, Won't Play in IPL 2023, Claim Reports | 🏏 LatestLY

Rizwan was in pain right away and the Pakistan physio rushed to the ground to tend to him. Despite the pain and discomfort, Rizwan went on to bat and made a crucial contribution for Pakistan, acting as the chief architect in the run chase with a 51-ball 71. Reports suggest the opening batter had undergone an MRI scan after the game, but a follow-up scan has been also recommended as a precautionary measure, according to ICC, quoting media reports.

Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in this edition of the Asia Cup with 192 runs, including two half-toms in three matches. He has scored 1,521 T20I runs since the start of 2021, the most by any player in men's T20Is. Pakistan have been hit by a spate of injuries during their Asia Cup campaign, with pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out before the tournament, and Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani side-lined during the event. Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup.