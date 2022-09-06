Rizwan was in pain right away and the Pakistan physio rushed to the ground to tend to him. Despite the pain and discomfort, Rizwan went on to bat and made a crucial contribution for Pakistan, acting as the chief architect in the run chase with a 51-ball 71. Reports suggest the opening batter had undergone an MRI scan after the game, but a follow-up scan has been also recommended as a precautionary measure, according to ICC, quoting media reports.
Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in this edition of the Asia Cup with 192 runs, including two half-toms in three matches. He has scored 1,521 T20I runs since the start of 2021, the most by any player in men's T20Is. Pakistan have been hit by a spate of injuries during their Asia Cup campaign, with pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out before the tournament, and Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani side-lined during the event. Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in the Super Four stage of Asia Cup.
