Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina has retired from the Indian domestic cricket today, according to various media reports. It means he will no longer play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former CSK player announced retirement from the International Cricket earlier in 2018. Fans will not see 'Mr IPL' anymore in the yellow jersey.

Check the Tweet about Raina:

Suresh Raina has retired from Indian domestic cricket, will no longer play in IPL. (Source - Abhishek Tripathi from Dainik Jagran) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2022

