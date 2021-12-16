Another exciting day of cricket comes to a close and it will be Australia who will be the happier of the two teams at the end of Day 1 of the 2nd Ashes Test 2021. The hosts find themselves at 221/2 and the end of the first day’s play with Marnus Labuschage closing in on another Test century and England in need for quick breakthroughs in the early morning. Meanwhile, we bring you the AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test 2021 stat highlights. Pat Cummins Ruled Out of AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test 2021 Due to COVID-19 Scare, Feels ‘Gutted’.

Winning the toss, stand-in skipper Steve Smith opted to bat first and it was the visitors who struck early with Stuart Broad dismissing Marcus Harris, However, a 150+ run partnership between David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne put the hosts in control with the latter closing in on another Test ton. Jos Buttler Catch Video: England Wicketkeeper Takes Stunner to Dismiss Marcus Harris During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test 2021, Day 1.

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights

# Steve Smith captained Australia for the first time since March 2018

# This is Steve Smith’s 35th game as Australia’s Test skipper

# Marnus Labuschagne is the fifth quickest (34 innings) to 2000 Test runs

# Stuart Broad played his 150th Test match

# Michael Neser made his debut for Australia, becoming their 462nd men's Test cricketer

# Marnus Labuschagne scored his 12th Test half-century

# David Warner registered his 32nd Fifty in Test cricket

England are on the back foot at the end of Day 1’s play but will be optimistic after their effort. The visitors will aim to make early inroads on the second day as they hope to put the pressure back on the Australians. Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping for something similar from their batters to lead them to a strong position in the game.

