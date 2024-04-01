The Delhi Capitals recorded their first win in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in Visakhapatnam. The 'Men in Yellow' suffered their first loss of the tournament, but the fans' wish to watch MS Dhoni finally came true. The latter smashed 37* in just 16 balls and hit four fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. Fans React As MS Dhoni Turns Back Time With His Special Knock During DC vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals while batting first were given a brilliant start by openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The duo added 93 runs from 58 balls and smashed the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground. Warner was dismissed for 52 runs by Mustafizur Rahman who provided CSK with the first breakthrough. Shaw also played a decent hand of 43 runs from 27 balls and hit four fours and two sixes in his first IPL 2024 match. The major treat to watch out for DC captain Rishabh Pant who managed to score a half-century off just 31 balls and played a 51-run knock. In the end, the hosts put up a score of 191/5 in their 20 overs. Learnt From the Master! Rishabh Pant Attempts MS Dhoni's Signature No-Look Run Out During the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

Chasing down 192 runs, the Chennai Super Kings lost early wickets as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra got dismissed for 1 and 2 runs by Khaleel Ahmed. Ahmed also bowled a maiden over and put the CSK batsmen under pressure. Daryl Mitchell and Ajinkya Rahane tried to rescue the team's innings and added 68 runs from 45 balls for the third wicket. Mitchell got out for 34 runs whereas Rahane played an innings of 45 runs from 30 balls. With more than 70 runs needed in the last five overs, MS Dhoni came into bat in the 17th over and started to take on the DC bowlers from the first ball. MSD smashed 20 off the last over of Anrich Nortje but the target was big enough and CSK ended up 20 runs short of DC's first innings score.

DC vs CSK IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

# David Warner smashed his 62nd half-century in Indian Premier League

# David Warner levelled Chris Gayle's record of 110 Fifty plus scores in T20 cricket

# Rishabh Pant hit his first half-century of the Indian Premier League 2024 which was his 16th of the IPL career

# MS Dhoni completed 300 dismissals in T20 cricket

# MS Dhoni completes 7000 runs as wicketkeeper in T20 cricket

The Delhi Capitals will be hoping to continue their winning momentum whereas the Chennai Super Kings will look forward to getting back to winning ways in their next match.

