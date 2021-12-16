Pat Cummins has been ruled out of AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test 2021 after he came in close contact with a player test positive for COVID-19. He took to social media to make an announcement about the same and said that he is gutted to be missing out on the second Test. Steve Smith will be leading the team.

Tweet:

Gutted to miss this Test but really excited to see Neser finally get his chance in the baggy green. He has done the hard yards and is a seriously skilful player. Super frustrating but COVID has thrown us all some curve balls over the last couple of years. Will be cheering along! — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 16, 2021

