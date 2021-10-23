It is time for the main event to begin at the T20 World Cup and what better way to start the showpiece tournament than a game between Australia and South Africa. Both these cricketing giants are yet to win a trophy in the shortest format of the game but will have high hopes pinned on them when they meet in Abu Dhabi. The Proteas are the in-form side when compared to the Aussies with the latter losing five consecutive series prior to the cup. They have been poor in the warm-up games and they need an inspiring performance particularly from their top order to reverse the fortunes. South Africa’s poor showing with the ball in the powerplays perhaps may come as an aid to the Aussies. Australia versus South Africa will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST.AUS vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

The concern surrounding the fitness of Marcus Stoinis is now past the Australian camp with the hard-hitting all-rounder looking comfortable taking the field against India. Aaron Finch and David Warner have given some memorable opening stands in the past and a lot is riding on them if Australia are to score big today. Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar if picked, will like bowling on the slow turning wickets of Abu Dhabi.

Tabraiz Shamsi has passed his fitness ahead of the Australia game with the spinner suffering a groin strain in the game against Pakistan. Skipper Temba Bavuma is back too after a spell out with a broken thumb. In Quinton de Kock, Adrien Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, the Proteas boast of some solid T20 attacking batsmen. Both Australia and South Africa are not included amongst the favourites to lift the cup. This may act as a blessing in disguise for the two countries with the team not feeling much pressure. For today's game though, expect South Africa to notch up a win. AUS vs SA Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13

When is Australia vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs South Africa clash in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Australia vs South Africa match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Australia vs South Africa match online.

