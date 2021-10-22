Australia and South Africa will kick off the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 WORLD Cup 2021 as the two teams face off each other. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming to make a winning start to the competition. So ahead of the AUS vs SA, T20WC 2021 clash, we take a look at the head-to-head record in T20Is, key battles and other things. Brad Hogg Names His Semi-Final Picks for T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia had a decent outing in the warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021, winning against New Zealand and losing to India. However, their form in competitive games is a worry as they are coming off a 4-1 defeat to Bangladesh in their T20I series, Meanwhile, South Africa won both their practice games ahead of the competition and are entering the encounter after consecutive white-washes of Ireland and Sri Lanka. AUS vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

AUS vs SA, T20 Head-to-Head

Australia and South Africa have met each other 21 times in T20 internationals and it is the Aaron Finch-led side that leads the head-to-head record 13-8. The teams have also faced off once in T20 World Cups at the 2012 edition and the Aussies came out on top.

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13, Key Players

Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins will play an important role for Australia in the game while Rassie van der Dussen and Tabrez Shamsi will have huge responsibilities in the South Africa camp.

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13, Mini-Battles

Glenn Maxwell vs Tabrez Shamsi will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Quinton de Kock vs Mitchell Starc will also be an important clash.

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). The AUS vs SA encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the Australia vs South Africa match live on Star Sports channels. The AUS vs SA match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the AUS vs SA live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Likely Playing XIs

Australia Likely Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

South Africa Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorious, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).