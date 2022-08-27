Townsville in Australia will host the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Australia with the visitors finding themselves playing against another top side in quick succession. The African nation recently was beaten by India at home and they will need significant improvement if they are to survive the battle down under. Most of the big guns of Australian cricket will feature in this home series which shows how serious they are about the Zimbabwe clash and getting their 2022/23 international schedule to the right start. Zimbabwe has its set of challenges they need to overcome but playing against quality teams should help them develop further. India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Clash in Dubai, Here Are Match Results of IND vs PAK Last 5 T20 Encounters.

Aaron Finch and David Warner will open the innings for Australia with Steve Smith coming in at no 3. These players form the core of the batting unit while the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh are proven performers who can take the game away from the opposition at any time. Marnus Labushagne was axed which came as a surprise. Pat Cummins has been rested and the onus will be on Josh Hazelwood to lead the pace attack.

Skinadar Raza is Zimbabwe's leading batsman but had a quiet series against Indian that would have impacted his confidence. He is one player that can hold the innings together if he can get himself in. Innocent Kaia and Regis Chakabva are other players with potential but they do not have experience in playing in Australian conditions which could prove to be their undoing.

When is Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be played at Riverway Stadium Townsville, Queensland on August 28, 2022 (Sunday). The AUS vs ZIM cricket match has a scheduled start time of 05:10 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the AUS vs ZIM ODI series 2022 in India and will provide live telecast of the matches live on its channels, Fans can tune into Sony Six/HD to watch Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2022?

SonyLiv, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the AUS vs ZIM ODI series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch live streaming of Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI online. Australia will secure a routine win over Zimbabwe and expect a fairly one sided contest at Townsville.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).