As Asia Cup 2022 is in the offing, India (IND) versus Pakistan (PAK) face-off, which is scheduled on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium has grabbed all the limelight and has become a flashing headline all over. The cricketing fraternity apart from fans, all are assuming the favourites on the given day, however, after their last encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, it is difficult to speculate who could turn the tides in their favour. Both the countries have quality players who can win matches for their team. Overall, India and Pakistan have faced each other nine times in T20Is. India has clearly dominated the format with seven wins and Pakistan have managed to emerge victorious only twice. As the big day of cricketing world is nearing, let's rewind back to the last five T20 encounters between the two celebrated traditional rivals. Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022? Before Your Prediction, Check Google's Win Probability for IND vs PAK T20 Clash.

IND vs PAK, 24 October 2021, Pakistan won by 10 wickets

In the group stage match of Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan after winning the toss chose to bowl first. In his first spell, Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed both the openers of India, thus setting the tone right. Later, Hassan Ali seized the PowerPlay by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja before Shadab Khan caught and bowled Rishab Pant's crucial wicket. Shaheen then got the big fish Kohli who looked very good on 57. This almost brought an end to India's batting who eventually managed to score 152 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan had an epic chase as the opening stand between skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan clinch the match by 10 wickets with 13 balls remaining in a historic win.

IND vs PAK, 19 March 2016, India won by 6 wickets

In the Super 10 match of the T20 World Cup 2016, India after winning the toss invited Pakistan to bat first. Sharjeel Khan and Ahmed Shahzad started off well with a 38-run partnership. Soon after losing both the openers Pakistan lost their third wicket of Shahid Afridi who could only add eight runs. Shoaib Malik and Umar Akmal tried to stay longer at the crease but couldn't go deep. Pakistan were restricted on a paltry score of 118 runs in 20 overs. In response, Virat Kohli's heroics of 55 off 37 led India home by 6 wickets with 13 balls remaining. India vs Pakistan, Dubai Weather for Asia Cup 2022: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report At Dubai International Stadium.

IND vs PAK, 27 February 2016, India won by 5 wickets

In the fourth match of Asia Cup 2016, India after winning the toss elected to field first. Pakistan seemed clueless while batting as the men in green were gunned down all out on a meagre score of just 85 runs. India in response lost both the openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane for respective ducks in the first over of Mohammad Amir followed by third wicket in his second over. However, given the low total to chase, India had nothing to worry as Kohli's 49 aided India to a comfortable win by 5 wickets and 27 balls remaining.

IND vs PAK, 21 March 2014, India won by 7 wickets

In the group stage match of T20 World Cup 2014, Pakistan batting first made countless mistakes as the Green Shirts looked anxious. After an early dismissal of Kamran Akmal's wicket on nine, Ahmed Shehzad and Mohammad Hafeez tried to stitch a partnership before the two top order batters got out back to back in the 7th and 8th over. Umar Akmal later with his 33 runs off 30 balls aided Pakistan to 130 runs in 20 overs. Indian top order in response chased down the score with ease in 18.3 overs while losing just 3 wickets. India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: These Three Youngsters Can Emerge As Next Superstars After IND vs PAK Clash at T20 Cricket Tournament.

IND vs PAK, December 2012, India won by 11 runs

In the second T20 of the Pakistan tour to India in 2012, despite Umar Gul's 4 for 37 in 4 overs, India batting first made a momentous total of 192 runs courtesy Yuvraj Singh's smacking 72 off just 32 balls. An opening partnership of 74 runs between Nasir Jamshed and Ahmed Shahzad gave Pakistan a good start and was later carried on by Mohammad Hafeez who made 55 off 26 balls. However, after Hafeez's dismissal, the Pakistan batting collapsed despite coming too close to the target and hence lost by 11 runs.

