Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Trans Tasmanian rivals Australia and New Zealand will clash in high octane encounter in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup. The game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The two teams will be in action for the first time in this tournament and gaining some early momentum will be high on their agenda. Australia are aiming for their eighth title, highlighting the dominance they have enjoyed. New Zealand have not had the best of forms in the lead up to this game as they were poor in the warm cup matches. They are however capable of beating anyone on their day and that will give them confidence. India Women Beat Sri Lanka Women by 59 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 1; Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Bowlers Help Women in Blue Start Winning Campaign.

Australia will be led by Alyssa Healy, who will be opening the innings alongside Phoebe Litchfield. The team depends on the duo to provide a platform for the middle order to cash in on. They bat deep with the talented wicketkeeper Beth Mooney coming in at no 9 in the last practice match. Kim Garth and Megan Schutt will be the pick of the bowlers for the Australians.

New Zealand will bank on Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr to lead the batting unit for the side. One of the two will need to play the anchor role and try and bat through the innings. Maddy Green is another quality name in their ranks and the opposition will need to come up with plans to keep her quiet. Expect Jess Kerr and Breearne Illing to pick up wickets with the new ball.

AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, October 1 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia Women's National Cricket Team will cross punches against the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in the second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 01. The Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore will host the AUS-W vs NZ-W match, which is slated to start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Shreya Ghoshal Pays Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg With ‘Mayabini’, Papon Joins in Remembering Late Assamese Music Icon (Watch Videos).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs NZ-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australia will dominate this match from the onset and should secure key points here.

