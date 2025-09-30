The India women's national cricket team defeated the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team by 59 runs (DLS) method after the game was reduced to 47 overs per side due to rain in Match 1 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Tuesday, September 30. Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was awarded the Player of the Match for her all-round performance. Batting first, India Women made 269-8 in 47 overs. Harleen Deol (48), Deepti Sharma (53), Amanjot Kaur (57), and Sneh Rana (28*) played crucial knocks for their side. For Sri Lanka, spinner Inoka Ranaweera took a four-wicket haul. Interestingly, she bagged three wickets in an over – removing Harleen, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues – which rocked back India to 124/6 at one stage. However, India's lower order added crucial runs as they crossed the 260-run mark. While chasing a challenging total of 270 runs, captain Chamari Athapaththu played a fighting knock of 43 runs. The rest of the batters failed to convert their start as Sri Lanka Women were bundled out for 211 runs and lost the match. With the ball, Deepti took three wickets, and Sneh Rana and Shree Charani bagged two wickets apiece. Inoka Ranaweera Takes Three Wickets in One Over! 39-Year-Old Dismisses Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur During IND-W vs SL-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

India Women Start ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Campaign on Winning Note

