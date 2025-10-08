Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The Australia National Cricket Team will be eyeing their second victory in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 when they lock horns with the Pakistan National Cricket Team. The defending champions started off their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a dominant 89-run win over Trans Tasman rivals but their second match, which was against Sri Lanka, was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain in Colombo. A victory against Pakistan will see the Alyssa Healy-led Australia National Cricket Team move to the top of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: England Move to Top Position Following Close Win Against Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, finds itself desperately seeking a victory. Fatima Sana and her team have suffered defeats in both their matches of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, losing to Bangladesh and India and now face another tough opposition in the form of Australia. A defeat to Australia will pile more misery on the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team and jeopardise their chances of making it to the semi-finals big time. Pakistan were decent with the ball, but it has been their batting that has let them down in both matches so far. Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 9 and Who Will Win AUS-W vs PAK-W?

AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, October 8 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia Women's National Cricket Team is set to take on the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. The AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs PAK-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Australia Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australia are outright favourites and although cricket can be unpredictable, expect the Aussies to reign supreme in the AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2025 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).