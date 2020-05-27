Australian Pacer Pat Cummins Throws Weight Behind IPL in October if T20 World Cup Is Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Pat Cummins (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sydney, May 27: Star Australia pacer Pat Cummins said on Wednesday that the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be a "great fit" if the T20 World Cup is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The T20 World Cup is slated to take place in Australia in October and November, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the global tournament is in doubt. "That would be nice ... the IPL would be a great fit," Cummins told reporters here as quoted by wwos.nine.com.au.

"(It's) T20, brings together the best players in the world... it would be great for cricket. "You have millions and millions around the world watching that format and I'm sure this year could potentially be even more after a long break off cricket," said Cummins who was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 15.5 crores. IPL 2020 Player Auction: Pat Cummins Sold For 15.5 Crore to KKR, Here's A List Most Expensive Buys in Indian Premier League's History.

"There's a lot of reasons why I want it to go ahead, but the main one is it's a great tournament," added the 27-year old No.1 ranked Test bowler. IANS had earlier reported that the BCCI is looking at a end-September to early-November window for the cash-rich league.

It is expected that a decision on the T20 World Cup will be taken when the International Cricket Council's board holds a tele-conference meeting on Thursday. The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed for the time being due the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.