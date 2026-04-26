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Cricket Cricket Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match, taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi, serves as a crucial decider for the playoff standings. With both teams eyeing a top-two finish to secure a double chance in the qualifiers, the fixture is expected to be one of the most competitive of the season.

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In a high-stakes conclusion to the league phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, Islamabad United are set to face Multan Sultans on Sunday 26 April. The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans match, taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi, serves as a crucial decider for the playoff standings. With both teams eyeing a top-two finish to secure a double chance in the qualifiers, the fixture is expected to be one of the most competitive of the season. PSL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: The Race for the Final Spots Explained

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Schedule and Timing

The contest is set to take place in the evening in Karachi, with the toss expected to play a vital role due to the dew factor.

Match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans (Match 40)

Date: Sunday 26 April 2026

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Toss Time: 7:30 IST

Match Start: 7:00 IST How to Watch Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming Online

Fans can follow the action live through various digital platforms. In Pakistan, the match will be streamed on the following apps:

Tamasha: Offers high-definition streaming and is often the primary digital destination for PSL fans.

Tapmad: Another reliable subscription-based platform providing ad-free coverage.

Myco: A popular choice for interactive streaming experiences.

However, note that there is currently no official TV broadcast or live streaming platform available for viewers in India for the 2026 season.

PSL 2026 Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in Pakistan can watch the game for free on PTV Sports, the national broadcaster. Additionally, A Sports and Ten Sports provide comprehensive coverage, including pre-match and post-match expert analysis. Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf Involved in On-field Altercation During PSL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Team News

As the tournament enters its final group-stage fixture, both sides find themselves in a strong position but with much to play for. Multan Sultans currently sit second in the points table with six wins from nine matches. A victory today would consolidate their spot and potentially set up a Qualifier 1 clash against league leaders Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, are closely following in third place. Having secured five wins from their nine outings, a win today would see them leapfrog the Sultans into second place on net run rate. The 'Men in Red' will rely on the form of Devon Conway and the all-round capabilities of their captain to overcome an in-form Multan side.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).