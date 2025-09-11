The Bangladesh national cricket team started their Asia Cup 2025 with a comprehensive win over the Hong Kong, China national cricket team at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11. Talking about the match, Hong Kong, China made 143/7 in 20 overs. Middle-order batter Nizakat Khan played a fighting knock of 42 runs off 40 deliveries, including three boundaries. For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Rishad Hossain scalped two wickets apiece. While chasing, captain Litton Das played a match-winning knock of 59 runs off 39 deliveries with the help of six fours and one six as Bangladesh registered a thumping seven-wicket win. Mustafizur Rahman Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Zeeshan Ali During BAN vs HKC Asia Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Defeat Hong Kong, China by Seven Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

