BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Preview: The Bangladesh national cricket team will be back in action once again. The Bangla Tigers will take on the Sri Lanka national cricket team, who will play their first match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Sri Lanka are the defending champion of the T20I edition of the Asia Cup. The Lankan Lions clinched the Asia Cup T20I trophy during the 2022 edition. Sri Lanka will look to start their 2025 campaign on a winning note. The return of Wanindu Hasaranga in Sri Lanka's squad will boost their confidence for their first fixture in the Asia Cup 2025. Bangladesh Defeat Hong Kong, China by Seven Wickets in Asia Cup 2025; Litton Das’ Brilliant Half-Century Guides BAN to Comprehensive Victory

Bangladesh, on the other hand, started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a winning note. The Bangla Tigers thrashed the Hong Kong China national cricket team by seven wickets in their opening Group B match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh skipper Litton Das played a match-winning knock of 59 runs off 39 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries that helped his side to chase down the 144-run target against Hong Kong China. Bangladesh will look to replicate the same when they face their arch-rivals Sri Lanka.

When is BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025?

The Bangladesh national cricket team will battle against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in the Group B match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13. The BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Asia Cup 2025 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money in INR: Here's How Much Amount Winner and Runner-Up of Continental Cricket Tournament Will Receive.

What is The BAN vs SL H2H Record in T20Is?

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have faced each other 20 times in T20Is till now. Out of 20 matches, Sri Lanka have secured 12 victories, whereas Bangladesh have emerged victorious on eight occasions.

Who Are the BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Litton Das Charith Asalanka Mustafizur Rahman Maheesh Theekshana

BAN vs SL Potential Playing XI

Bangladesh Likely XI vs SL: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka Likely XI vs BAN: Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2025 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).