Bangladesh (BAN) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the third One-Day International of the three-match series. The BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on May 28, 2021 (Friday). Bangladesh would enter the match with a clean sweep in mind after securing victories in the first and second games. Sri Lanka on the other hand would have the pride to play for. Dream11 fans can scroll below to pick their team for this clash. Check Out Live Streaming Details for BAN vs SL ODI 2021 Series.

Bangladesh followed up their win in the first ODI with a 103-run thrashing of Sri Lanka in the second match of the series. Mushfiqur Rahim led with the bat for Bangladesh with a 125-run knock as they ended up with just 246 runs on the board. In response, Sri Lanka could only manage 141/9 in their rain-curtailed 40-over innings after overs were reduced due to rain. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman scalped three wickets apiece for the hosts.

BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) and Kusal Perera (SL) must be the keepers.

BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (BAN), Danushka Gunathilaka (SL) and Kushal Mendis (SL) must be the batsmen

BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) and Mohammad Saifuddin (BAN) must be the all-rounders.

BAN vs SL, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers: Isuru Udana (SL), Dusmantha Chameera (SL), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN) must be the bowlers.

Mushfiqur Rahim must be the captain of your BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction while Kushal Kusal Perera (SL) can be chosen as the vice-captain.

