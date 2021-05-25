After a victory in the first match of the ODI series, a confident Bangladesh side would aim at a series victory when they take on Sri Lanka in the second of the three-match ODI series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday. Mehidy Hasan Miraz did the star turn for Bangladesh with figures of 4 for 30 which broke the back of Sri Lanka's batting and set his team up for a victory. Batting first, Bangladesh ended up with an average total of 257/6 with Mushfiqur Rahim top scoring with 84 runs and Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal both making half-centuries. BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021

It was however the experienced campaigners in the Bangladesh line up who came to their rescue in the first game. When they were reeling at 99/4 at one stage, it was the experience of Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah which bailed their side out of trouble with a 107-run stand, leading to them to secure a win in the end.

Experience was exactly what Sri Lanka lacked. Their squad selection did raise a few eyebrows when they left out experienced stars like Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal to name a few. Despite Wanindu Hasaranga's 74 off 60, an innings which included five huge sixes, it wasn't enough for the visitors as they fell short by 33 runs at the end.

Sri Lanka would need their skipper Kushal Mendis to lead from the front in this all-important clash and would hope Hasaranga comes good with the bat once again.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 match will get underway on May 25 2021 (Tuesday) match will be held at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Bangladesh and the game is scheduled to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021 in India?

Fans in India, unfortunately, cannot watch the live telecast of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021. The fans in Bangladesh however can tune into Gazi TV to watch the live proceedings of the game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2021. Free Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. FanCode app will bring to you all the live updates of the game.

