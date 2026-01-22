The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has effectively confirmed the Bangladesh National Cricket Team will boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after reiterating its refusal to travel to India for the marquee event. As reported by Sports Tak, after talks with the Bangladesh government, the BCB maintains their stance of not traveling to India for their T20 World Cup 2026 after the ICC refused to shift their venue to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh's Sports Advisor, Asif Nazrul, confirmed on Thursday that the decision not to travel to India was a government directive, asserting that the nation would not succumb to 'unreasonable coercion.'

The crisis was triggered earlier this month following the controversial removal of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on instructions from the BCCI. In response, the Bangladesh government and the BCB raised formal security alarms regarding the safety of their players on Indian soil. ICC Rejects BCB Request; Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures to Stay in India.

Bangladesh Boycotts ICC T20 World Cup 2026

🚨 BREAKING Bangladesh out of the T20 World Cup President of Bangladesh Cricket Board confirms: "ICC had denied us our request to shift our matches away from India. We are not sure about the status of world cricket. It's popularity is going down. They have locked away… — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) January 22, 2026

Escalating Tensions and ICC's Stance

The dispute reportedly intensified following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) instruction to the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to "ongoing political tensions" and "recent developments." In response, the Bangladesh government subsequently banned the broadcast of the IPL. The BCB formally requested the ICC to shift Bangladesh's group-stage matches, which include fixtures against England, West Indies, and Italy in Kolkata, and Nepal in Mumbai, to co-host Sri Lanka. However, the ICC maintained that altering the schedule so close to the tournament's commencement was not feasible and could undermine the integrity of future ICC events.

Ultimatum and Potential Replacements

Reports indicate that the ICC has given Bangladesh a stringent 24-hour ultimatum to confirm its participation, failing which the team faces expulsion from the tournament. Should Bangladesh withdraw, Scotland is widely expected to replace them in the tournament, based on team rankings. BCB President Aminul Islam expressed hope for a "miracle" from the ICC but reiterated the government's position that India is not considered safe for their players. Adding to the complexity, Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Das revealed that the players themselves were not consulted in the decision-making process and remain uncertain about their World Cup involvement.

The situation remains fluid, with the global cricketing community closely watching for a resolution. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly lent its support to Bangladesh's stance, citing similar political instability concerns, and has already secured an agreement to play all its matches in Sri Lanka under a hybrid model. As the deadline looms, the cricketing world awaits Bangladesh's final decision, which will undoubtedly have significant implications for the integrity and scheduling of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Sports Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

