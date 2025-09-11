Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong China National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Bangladesh will face Hong Kong in their first game of the 2025 Asia Cup as they look to get the ground running. The Bangla Tigers have seen some positive results in recent times with their win over Pakistan and Netherlands. It has been a while for the team to do well in a multi nation tournament and the fans will hope their side can maintain their purple patch. Opponents Hong Kong are an emerging team and they will use this tournament to gain some much needed experience of playing against some quality teams. Why is Hong Kong Cricket Team Called Hong Kong, China in Asia Cup 2025?.

Tanzid Hasan is a quality player in Bangladesh ranks and his ability to dominate in the power plays makes him special. Hong Kong will need to bowl with a plan to keep him quiet. Litton Das has been inconsistent with the bat for sometime now and the Bangladesh skipper will need to rise to the occasion and contribute with the bat. Jaker Ali and Shamim Hossain are key hitters in their middle order. Bowling unit will be led by Taksin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

Babar Hayat and Nizakat Khan were part of the Hong Kong side that beat Bangladesh back in 2014. The duo will hope to play a key role in repeating this performance. Zeeshan Ali and Anshy Rath at the top are quality batters that can get the team some much needed runs. Picking up wickets will be a challenge for Hong Kong and one they will need to excel in.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025 Date September 11, Thursday Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sheikh Zayed Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network, FanCode

When is Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bangaldesh national cricket team will take on the Hong Kong China national cricket team in their Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 11. The BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025 T20I cricket match will begin at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Asia Cup Winners List: A Look at Teams Who Have Won T20I Editions Ahead of 2025 Marquee Continental Cricket Tournament.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, the BAN vs HK Asia Cup 2025 match online viewing options live stream online on the Sony LIV app and website, which might require a match pass to view complete matches. FanCode will also provide online viewing options for the Asia Cup 2025 on its app and website for INR 25 and INR 189. Bangladesh have enough quality about them to secure a routine win here.

