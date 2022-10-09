Bangladesh and New Zealand will face off against each other in match 3 of the ongoing Tri-Series. The clash will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 09, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Bangladesh NZ Tri-Series 3rd T20I Cricket Match in Christchurch.

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand haven't had the best of starts to their T20I World Cup preparations during this tri-series as they were on the losing end in their matches against Pakistan. This will be a great opportunity for both sides to get their first win and build some momentum ahead of the showpiece event in Australia.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rdT20I match in the tri-series will be played on October 09, 2022 (Sunday). The game will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and it is scheduled to begin at 11:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 in India?

Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India, due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans can watch live streaming of this clash and more information on that is available below.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, NZ Tri-Series 2022 Live Streaming Online

Amazon Prime Video have the live-streaming rights of the New Zealand tri-series in India. And, will provide live streaming online of the BAN vs NZ match T20I tri-series 2022 in India. So, fans will have to subscribe to Prime Video services in India to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Tri-Series 2022 match live streaming online.

