Regarded as one of the best all-rounder’s of his generation and all-time, English star Ben Stokes celebrates his 30th birthday today (June 04, 2021). Born in New Zealand, to rugby player Gerard Stokes, Ben has solidified his position as one of the modern-day greats, playing some crucial knocks for his country while also helping them to a maiden World Cup glory in their history in 2019. So on his birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about Ben Stokes. Revenge Complete! Ben Stokes Dismisses Virat Kohli for a Duck, Twitterati React.

The all-rounder was one of the main protagonists in England’s 2019 World Cup win, getting the man of the match award in the final against New Zealand for his sensational 84-run knock which guided the Three Lions to their maiden world title.

Lesser-Known Facts About Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes was born on June 04, 1991, in Christchurch, New Zealand

His Father, Gerard Stokes, is a former Rugby player and coach and represented New Zealand

Ben Stokes helped England lift their maiden World Cup in 2019

He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to cricket

He holds the record of highest score by a number 6 batsman in a Test inning

Ben Stokes holds the record of scoring the second-fastest Test double hundred

He is the second England cricketer after Ian Botham to score over 4,000 runs and take over 100 wickets in Tests

Ben Stokes so far has represented England in 71 Tests, 98 One Day Internationals and 34 T20 Internationals scoring 4631, 2817 and 442 runs respectively. He has also taken 163 Test wickets along with 74 and 19 wickets in ODIs and Twenty-20 Internationals.

