On day one of the fourth Test between India and England at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Virat Kohli confronted Ben Stokes after fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj alleged that the England all-rounder had abused him. There was a face-off between the two fierce players and umpires had to intervene. Now on day two, Kohli, at fall of Cheteshwar Pujara’s wicket, was up against Stokes. And Stokes without wasting much time accounted for the Indian captain. India vs England 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Live Score Updates.

Stokes bowled a bouncer to Kohli who ended up gloving it to the wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. The Indian captain was sent back to the hutch for an eight-ball duck and for the second time in this series Kohli was dismissed for nought. Twitterati, as usual, were quick to react and some of them felt that Stokes completed his revenge following what happened on day one of the Test. Here are some the reactions we found on the micro blogging site. Virat Kohli Argues With Ben Stokes, Indian Captain Takes Stand for Mohammed Siraj After England All-Rounder’s Heated Conversation With the Pacer (Watch Video).

Revenge Complete

Who knew revenge could be a duck served cold... 😬 Ben Stokes must be so stoked as Virat Kohli is caught at naught! #INDvENG @Paytm — Latika (@mrsmoehta) March 5, 2021

Scores Settled?

No Comments!

Virat Kohli got out for duck.nd it's Ben stokes who took revenge.. Moral of the story faltu mein kisiki ungli nai karni chahiye..#INDvsENG — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) March 5, 2021

Yes We Do!

Good revenge from #Stokes! Got #ViratKohli out! Remember the squabble between the two in #England's first inning! #INDvENG — Mahesh Silwal (@2uunaah) March 5, 2021

Interestingly, Stokes has now dismissed Kohli five times in Test cricket and it is the most he has dismissed any batsman. India resumed day two’s play on 24 for one and then lost Pujara and Kohli. At the brink of lunch, the hosts lost Ajinkya Rahane.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2021 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).