Bengaluru Weather Updates Live: New Zealand and Sri Lanka meet in an all-important clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand needs to beat Sri Lanka to almost secure a place in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, rains in Bengaluru could play a spoilsport for New Zealand. In case NZ vs SL is washed out due to Bengaluru rains then things will become little difficult for New Zealand to qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal as in this case they will be depending on other results to go in their favour.

India, South Africa and Australia have already made it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals and now one place is up for grabs. New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan are fighting for that spot but with other teams. Out of these three teams only one will move ahead. There's a possibility that it could comedown to NRR (Net Run Rate) between these three teams if all of them finish with eight or ten points. NZ vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 41: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Bengaluru.

While New Zealand takes on Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will next face South Africa and Pakistan will take on England. All these three teams are in a must-win situation and thus fans will be waiting for an exciting action in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Bengaluru weather forecast for today.

