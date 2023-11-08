New Zealand will be heading on to have a clash with Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 9. It will be the 41st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. New Zealand is in a very tight spot as they lost their last game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan as the rain played a huge role. Even though after scoring a total of 401 runs they lost the game. New Zealand is currently at the fourth spot in the points table and will be looking forward to grasping the win against Sri Lanka. New Zealand can book the semi-final spot if they win the game against Sri Lanka. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About NZ vs SL CWC Match in Bengaluru

Sri Lanka is already out of the race of semi-finals as they lost against Bangladesh which kicked them out of the race of semi-finals but they surely look to keep their spot for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. As of ODI records New Zealand has the upper hand as they have won more matches than Sri Lanka.

NZ vs SL Weather Report

Bengaluru Weather Report (Source: Accuweather)

The fans need to worry a little bit as we will have cloudy weather and a bit of a chance for rain as well during the time of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The temperature would be between 22-27 degrees Celcius, according to the weather report above. NZ vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand Need to Find Bowling Mojo Against Sri Lanka in Crunch Match Amid Rain Threat in Bengaluru

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tends to assist the spinners but has a quick outfield too in which scoring runs becomes easier too. But the last game that happened on this ground didn't produce a high-scoring contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).