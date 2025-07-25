Dubai [UAE], July 25 (ANI): Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi have returned to the Pakistan national team setup for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, which features a three-match T20I and ODI series starting July 31.

Following their T20I series defeat against Bangladesh, Pakistan have strengthened their bowling line-up with the return of experienced pacers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, according to the ICC website.

Faheem Ashraf, who impressed in the final T20I match against Bangladesh, retains his spot while Salman Mirza misses out.

Meanwhile, for the ODI series that begins on 8 August, Pakistan has gone with a fully experienced squad, with Hasan Nawaz being the only uncapped player.

Mohammad Rizwan will be leading Pakistan in the three-match ODI contest that will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago. The T20Is will be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA, with Salman Ali Agha continuing to lead the side.

Pakistan T20I squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

West Indies v Pakistan schedule:

T20I Series (Lauderhill, USA):

First T20I - July 31, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

Second T20I - Aug 2, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

Third T20I - Aug 3, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

ODI Series (Trinidad & Tobago):

First ODI - Aug 8, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

Second ODI - Aug 10, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

Third ODI - Aug 12, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

The West Indies are currently contesting a five-match T20I series against Australia, where they are trailing 0-2. (ANI)

