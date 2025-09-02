Mumbai, September 2: Afghanistan captain and premier spinner Rashid Khan made history by dethroning former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee from the top of the list of the leading T20I wicket-takers in the history of the format. Rashid is now slowly racing towards extending his lead. As the Rashid continued to leave an indelible mark on the T20Is, here is a look at the top five wicket-takers in the format. Afghanistan Captain Rashid Khan Cements His Place in History After Becoming Leading T20I Wicket-Taker, Achieves Feat During UAE vs AFG Tri-Series 2025 Match.

1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan (Photo: @ACBofficials/X)

One of the top spinners in white-ball cricket in the modern-day world, Rashid achieved the feat during his recent three-wicket haul against the UAE. In 98 matches, the 26-year-old has 165 wickets at an average of 13.75, including a staggering eight four-wicket hauls.

2. Tim Southee (New Zealand)

Tim Southee (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The former Kiwi speedster Southee has now slipped to the second spot with 164 wickets in 126 appearances at 22.38 with an economy of 8.00, including two five-fors and as many four-wicket hauls.

3. Ish Sodhi (New Zealand)

Ish Sodhi (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The seasoned Blackcaps spinner Sodhi has 150 wickets and stands 14 scalps shy of levelling his former teammate Southee's record. In 126 matches, Sodhi has 150 wickets at 22.52.

4. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan (Image: @sujeetsuman1991/X)

Former Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan occupies the fourth spot with 149 scalps in 129 appearances at an average of 20.91, while maintaining an economy of 6.81. Asia Cup 2025: Look at Top Five Players With Most Fifties in Tournament’s History, From Virat Kohli to Kusal Mendis; Check Full List.

5. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Mustafizur Rahman (Photo Credit: X/@BCBtigers)

The crafty Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur is in the fifth position with 142 wickets in 112 games at 20.84, conceding runs at an economy of 7.30.