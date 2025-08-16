CDK vs NDS Dream11 Prediction, 24th T20 DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings will take on the North Delhi Strikers in the 24th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Saturday, August 16. The Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 match will begin at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the DPL 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. DPL 2025: Parthiv Patel Confident in Outer Delhi Warriors’ Comeback Potential Despite Narrow Loss to Central Delhi Kings.

Central Delhi Kings are ranked second in the DPL 2025 standings. They have nine points in five matches. North Delhi Strikers, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table. North Delhi Strikers have six points in four matches. Both teams will look to strengthen their position when they face each other in the upcoming DPL 2025 match. South Delhi Superstarz Beat New Delhi Tigers by Three Wickets in Delhi Premier League 2025; Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya Shine As SDS Register First Victory in DPL Second Season.

CDK vs NDS DPL 2025 24th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Siddharth Joon (CDK), Pranav Rajvanshi (NDS)

Batters: Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Yash Dhull (CDK), Arnav Bugga (NDS)

All-Rounders: Deepanshu Gulia (NDS), Arjun Rapria (NDS)

Bowlers: Harshit Rana (NDS), Money Grewal (CDK), Kuldip Yadav (NDS), Tejas Baroka (CDK)

CDK vs NDS DPL 2025 24th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Harshit Rana (c), Yash Dhull (vc)

CDK vs NDS DPL 2025 24th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Siddharth Joon (CDK), Pranav Rajvanshi (NDS), Sarthak Ranjan (NDS), Yash Dhull (CDK), Arnav Bugga (NDS), Deepanshu Gulia (NDS), Arjun Rapria (NDS), Harshit Rana (NDS), Money Grewal (CDK), Kuldip Yadav (NDS), Tejas Baroka (CDK)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match Central Delhi Kings vs North Delhi Strikers DPL 2025?

Central Delhi Kings have form behind their back and will look to take advantage against the North Delhi Strikers. Expect CDK to edge past NDS in a contest that will be closely fought.

