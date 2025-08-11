South Delhi Superstarz registered their first victory in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 after defeating New Delhi Tigers by three wickets in a high-scoring thriller at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday afternoon. Batting first, the New Delhi side posted 196-9 in 20 overs. Opener Dhruv Kaushik top-scored with 65 runs, whereas Deepak Punia slammed 54 off 24 deliveries. With the ball, Aman Bharti bagged a three-wicket haul. In response, Anmol Sharma (79) and wicketkeeper-batter Tejasvi Dahiya (72) played match-winning knocks as South Delhi chased down the 197-run target in 19.5 overs. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: East Delhi Riders Move to Top Place, Central Delhi Kings Second.

First Victory for South Delhi Superstarz in DPL 2025

