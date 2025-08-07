Central Delhi Kings (CDK) will take on the South Delhi Superstarz (SDS) in the 11th match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 on Thursday, August 7. The CDK vs SDS DPL 2025 encounter will be hosted at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The 11th match of the DPL 2025 season between Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans seeking Dream11 tips and suggestions for Central Delhi Kings vs South Delhi Superstarz can read below. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Harshit Rana’s North Delhi Strikers Register First Win, NDS Jumps to Fifth Place.

Central Delhi Kings are the table toppers with two consecutive victories in two matches in DPL 2025. CDK secured dominating victories over North Delhi Strikers and New Delhi Tigers by eight and nine wickets, respectively. They will look to continue their winning momentum when they face South Delhi Superstarz. On the other hand, SDK is struggling in DPL Season 2. They are languishing in seventh place and have lost both their matches so far. South Delhi will aim to register its first win.

CDK vs SDS DPL 2025 11th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Tejavsi Dahiya (SDS), Siddharth Joon (CDK)

Batters: Yash Dhaull (CDK), Aditya Bhandari (CDK), Kunwar Bidhuri (SDS)

All-Rounders: Ayush Badoni (SDS), Jonty Sidhu (CDK), Vision Panchal (SDS), Abhishek Khandelwal (SDS)

Bowlers: Simrajeet Singh (CDK), Money Grewal (CDK). Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

CDK vs SDS DPL 2025 11th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yash Dhull (C), Ayush Badoni (VC)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match Between Central Delhi Kings and South Delhi Superstarz?

Central Delhi Kings are in superb form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025 edition. CDK are leading the chart with two consecutive wins, and it is expected that they will win their upcoming match against the struggling South Delhi Superstarz, who are yet to win a match in the second edition of DPL.

