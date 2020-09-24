After losing their second game against the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings is all set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in match number seven of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the team have had a contrasting fortune when it comes to their previous result. MS Dhoni-led CSK ended up being on the losing side against the Rajasthan Royals. Whereas Delhi Capitals won by a run against the Kings XI Punjab. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the seven main things that you should know about the mouth-watering battle. Ambati Rayudu Injury Update: CSK Batsman Could Miss Out on Dream 11 IPL 2020 Match Against Delhi Capitals Due to a Hamstring Strain.

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head:

The two teams have come across each other on 21 occasions. The Yellow Army overweighs Delhi Capitals as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have won 15 games. Six matches are won by the Delhi Capitals.

CSK vs DC Key Players

MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis would surely be the two players to watch out for from CSK. Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis could steal the show from Delhi Capitals.

CSK vs DC Mini-Battles

Faf du Plessis vs Kagiso Rabada and MS Dhoni vs Anrich Nortje could be the interesting clashes we will get to see during the course of the CSK vs DC match.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 7 Venue

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 7 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

CSK vs DC Match Timings

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 match 6 will start at 07:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the match will begin at 06:00 pm.

CSK vs DC Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

CSK vs DC Likely Playing XIs

CSK Probable Playing 11: N Jagadeesan, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

DC Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).