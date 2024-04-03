SunRisers Hyderabad's campaign in the Indian Premier League 2024 has been decent and the team's batting has emerged to be its major strength. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have been the key performers of the side. However, the team would like to improve on their bowling which cost them the match against the Gujarat Titans. The franchise doesn't have much experience in their spin line up whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not been able to deliver with the ball so far. SRH Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: SunRisers Hyderabad Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

SunRisers Hyderabad currently ranks in the sixth spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table with one win from three games. SRH have a net run rate of +0.204 and the Pat Cummins-led side have a fair chance of making it to the playoffs of the tournament but need to win games for the same. Sunrisers Hyderabad Team in IPL 2024: Players Bought by SRH at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad

SRH's Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 6 3 1 2 0 2 +0.204

(Updated after RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

SRH's remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs CSK (Home)- April 5

vs PBKS (Away)- April 9

vs RCB (Away)- April 15

vs DC (Away)- April 20

vs RCB (Home)- April 25

vs CSK (Away)- April 28

vs RR (Home)- May 2

vs MI (Away)- May 6

vs LSG (Home)- May 8

vs GT (Home)- May 16

vs PBKS (Home)-May 19

The SunRisers Hyderabad were one of the top-performing teams in the Indian Premier League until the 2020 edition of the tournament. The franchise has not been able to make it to the playoffs of the cash-rich league and would look forward to making it happen in 2024.

