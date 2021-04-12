Chetan Sakariya, who signed by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2021 players’ auction, makes his IPL debut for the Royals against Punjab Kings. The Saurashtra pacer was bought by the Royals for Rs 1.2 Crore at the auction. Born in Vartej around 180 kilometres west of Rajkot, Sakariya struggled growing up and was supported by his uncle to meet his cricket expenses. His father, who is the sole breadwinner of the family drove tempo to run the family but had to leave work after health-related issues. Since then, Sakariya has been the only bread-winner of his family. RR vs PBKS Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Sakariya was signed for a whopping Rs 1.2 Crore at the auction by Rajasthan Royals after winning a bidding war with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The 23-year-old made his List A debut for Saurashtra in the 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy. A year later, Sakariya made his First Class and Twenty20 debut for his state team. As he makes his Indian Premier League debut, take a look at some quick facts about Chetan Sakariya. Riley Meredith Quick Facts: Meet the Australian Speedster as He Makes IPL Debut for Punjab Kings.

Chetan Sakariya Quick Facts

Chetan Sakariya was born to Kanjibhai and Varshabhen in Bhavnagar, Gujarat on February 28, 1998

Sakariya initially wanted to become a batsman but turned into a fast bowler when he was in class XI

He burst into the limelight after picking up 18 wickets for Saurashtra in six matches in the 2015 Cooch Behar Trophy

Sakariya has it the past auditioned for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals

Chetan Sakariya was also part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad as a net bowler during IPL 2020

He was also part of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy-winning team in 2020

Sakariya’s performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy earned him a scholarship and also train under Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation. He has since gone to make great progress and has already represented Saurashtra in 15 first-class matches and in 16 Twenty20 matches. In 15 first-class matches, Sakariya has taken 41 wickets and 28 wickets in T20s.

