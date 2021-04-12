Punjab Kings made some exciting inclusions in their playing XI for their first match of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. India’s Shahrukh Khan and Australian speedsters Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith received their maiden caps ahead of the game, and the trio has a point to prove. Speaking of Meredith, the right-arm pacer has been one of the most consistent performers in Australia’s domestic circuit in the past few years and would be determined to make a mark in the cash-rich league as well. The 24-year-old indeed has a job in hand with dashers like Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler serving Rajasthan Royals. RR vs PBKS Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021.

Meredith can set the speed-gun on fire, and his ability to nail yorkers at will makes him an even more incredible asset. Playing for Hobart Hurricanes, the Tasmanian prodigy had a sensational Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, where he picked 13 wickets. Subsequently, he made his international debut in the T20I series against New Zealand and even earned a massive contract from Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 auctions. While the pacer set his base price at INR 40 lakh, PBKS had to spend a whopping INR 8 crore to bag his services. As Meredith makes his IPL debut, let’s look at some quick facts about him. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Riley Meredith Quick Facts:

# Riley Meredith was born on June 21, 1996, in Hobart, Tasmania.

# Meredith has been a vital part of the Tasmania team in Australia’s domestic circuit in the past few years.

# Representing Hobart Hurricanes, the right-arm pacer took 13 wickets in 16 games in BBL 2020-21.

# Meredith made his international debut in a T20I match against New Zealand on March 3, 2021.

# So far, he has scalped four wickets in three T20Is at an impressive economy rate of 7.55.

# After a bidding war with Delhi Capitals, PBKS got Riley Meredith for INR 8 crore in IPL 2021 auction.

Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson, in his maiden leadership assignment in IPL, won the toss and elected to field first. With dashers like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran would aim to post a daunting total but smashing Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rehman won’t be a bread and butter task.

