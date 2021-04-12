12 Apr, 20:03 (IST)

Mayank Agarwal's early departure brought Chris Gayle in the middle and the Universe Boss would like to make a statement in his first outing this season. The southpaw has started cautiously here as he and KL Rahul look to form a formidable partnership. The scoring rate, nevertheless, is just near eight. 

12 Apr, 19:47 (IST)

OUT! Dream start to Chetan Sakariya's IPL career. After conceding 11 runs in his first over, the left-arm pacer bounced back brilliantly and dismissed Mayank Agarwal. The PBKS opener went for a big shot but could only edge it to Sanju Samson behind the stumps. First one down for Punjab Kings. Mayank c Samson b Chetan Sakariya 14(9)

12 Apr, 19:29 (IST)

The players are out in the middle as the action gets underway. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are the two openers for Punjab Kings, while Chetan Sakariya will start proceedings with the ball.

12 Apr, 19:09 (IST)

Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

12 Apr, 19:08 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler(w), Manan Vohra, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

12 Apr, 19:04 (IST)

The news from the center is that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson elects to bowl after winning the toss. Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith make debut for PBKS while for Rajasthan Royals, Mustafizur Rahman will make his maiden appearance.

12 Apr, 18:52 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both sides are kick-starting their respective campaigns with this game and would be determined to make a winning start. Stay tuned with the toss coming your way! 

RR vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick-start their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign against each other on Monday (April 12) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides haven’t been great in the past few seasons and have a point to prove this time around. With a change in name, Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, aim to change their fortunes and lift the elusive title this season. They made a lot of noise in IPL 2021 with their roller-coaster performances, but consistency should be their target in this tournament. On the other hand, under new captain Sanju Samson, RR have the challenge of defying odds and expectations. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and scorecard of IPL 2021 match 4. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

As mentioned above, the Punjab-based franchise bagged a lot of attention last season with their incredibly unpredictable performances. After losing six of their first seven games, KL Rahul’s men registered five games on the trot but couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. Notably, their knack of falling apart in pressure cost them several games. Nevertheless, they made some notable inclusion in the auction table and are one of the sides to watch out for this season. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Rajasthan had a forgettable campaign last year as they finished at last place in the team standings. Although the likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer bagged a lot of attention with their blitzes, the side failed to perform as a unit. Following the dismal season, skipper Steve Smith was released with Sanju Samson given the leadership role. In the auction event, the likes of Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rehman were added to the side to strengthen the team. However, Jofra Archer, last season’s Man of the Tournament, will miss the first few games, and his absence could well hurt RR.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar