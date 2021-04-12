RR vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will kick-start their VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign against each other on Monday (April 12) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides haven’t been great in the past few seasons and have a point to prove this time around. With a change in name, Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, aim to change their fortunes and lift the elusive title this season. They made a lot of noise in IPL 2021 with their roller-coaster performances, but consistency should be their target in this tournament. On the other hand, under new captain Sanju Samson, RR have the challenge of defying odds and expectations. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned for the live commentary and scorecard of IPL 2021 match 4. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

As mentioned above, the Punjab-based franchise bagged a lot of attention last season with their incredibly unpredictable performances. After losing six of their first seven games, KL Rahul’s men registered five games on the trot but couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. Notably, their knack of falling apart in pressure cost them several games. Nevertheless, they made some notable inclusion in the auction table and are one of the sides to watch out for this season. RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, Rajasthan had a forgettable campaign last year as they finished at last place in the team standings. Although the likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer bagged a lot of attention with their blitzes, the side failed to perform as a unit. Following the dismal season, skipper Steve Smith was released with Sanju Samson given the leadership role. In the auction event, the likes of Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rehman were added to the side to strengthen the team. However, Jofra Archer, last season’s Man of the Tournament, will miss the first few games, and his absence could well hurt RR.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar