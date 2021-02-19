Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will once again ply his trade in the shorter format of the game after a gap of seven years as the batsman was picked by Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2021 Player Auction. The three-time champions went unchallenged as they landed the red-ball giant for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. Chennai Super Kings Team in IPL 2021: Players Bought by CSK in Auctions, Check Full Squad of MS Dhoni-Led Team.

Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the most accomplished batsmen in Test cricket, described by many as the new wall of Indian, a player who glued the innings together and this reputation has seen him being ignored year after year in the quick-fire format. For seven seasons the Gujarat cricketer went unsold, however, this time it was different, as the batting maestro is headed to CSK after auctioneer Hugh Edmeades brought down the hammer. IPL 2021 Players Auction: Complete List of Players Sold and Unsold.

Though Cheteshwar Pujara hasn’t been the most accomplished batsmen in the shortest format but could always provide a team with much-needed balance and composure. The 33-year-old has played just 30 matches in IPL, scoring at an average of slightly over 20 while his strike-rate is lower than a run-a-ball.

'For a long time, he has had a strong desire to play the IPL. It is a good sign that he has finally got the opportunity. When a person gets a platform, he will happily try and do something,' said Pujara's father and former Saurashtra cricketer Arvind.

Chennai Super Kings, despite their poor outing in IPL 2020, haven’t made any wholesale changes but have recruited smartly adding the likes of Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham to their squad along with Pujara. The three-time champions have also bought young players such as K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth and M. Harisankar Reddy during the auction.

