Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) got knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoff race after losing their last league-stage game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Regardless of the fact, Chris Gayle asked fans to continue following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 even if they can’t see the Universe Boss in action further. After warming benches in the initial half of the competition, the 41-year-old was inducted in the playing XI after frequent failure. The swashbuckler made an impact straight away as Punjab won five games on the trot. Jofra Archer Salutes Chris Gayle After Dismissing Universe Boss on 99.

In total, Gayle scored 288 in just seven games with his highest score reading 99. Notably, the left-handed batsman made these runs while batting at an unusual position – number three. Well, his efforts didn’t prove to be enough as KL Rahul’s men lost their last two games and eventually got eliminated from the final four contentions. Unlike other KXIP players, Gayle must also have been gutted, but nothing really can keep his spirit down for long. “Plz continue to watch @IPL even though my season has come to an end. Thank you #UniverseBoss,” Gayle tweeted. Chris Gayle Misses Century by One Run Against Rajasthan Royals.

View Tweet:

Plz continue to watch @IPL even though my season has come to an end. Thank you 😊 #UniverseBoss — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are the other two teams to have knocked of the competition. With the top spot already secured by Mumbai Indians, four teams – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are fighting for the other three positions in final four.

