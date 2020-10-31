Kings XI Punjab dasher Chris Gayle went absolutely berserk against Rajasthan Royals as he rained fours and sixes all over the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Hailed as the ‘Universe Boss,’ the southpaw looked all set to register his seventh Indian Premier League (IPL) century. However, Gayle had to walk back to the pavilion at the score of 99 courtesy a sensational yorker from Jofra Archer. Although the 41-year-old was devastated on missing the landmark as he flung his bat, Archer congratulated the veteran batsman by shaking his hand. Minutes after the match got ended, the England pacer took to Twitter and further lauded Gayle. Jofra Archer’s Tweet From 2013 Goes Viral as He Dismisses Chris Gayle on 99.

“Still the boss @henrygayle,” wrote Archer while sharing a couple of pictures from the game. Notably, the England speedster has faced heat from fans on many occasions due to his ‘aggressive’ behaviour. On this occasion, however, netizens garnered praises on Archer’s gesture. Chris Gayle Misses Century by One Run Against Rajasthan Royals.

View Post:

Meanwhile, Gayle’s mayhem helped Punjab post a magnificent total of 185/4 in the first innings. However, the target didn’t prove to be enough as the Men in Pink won the game by seven wickets. With this win, RR have made the playoff scenario even more enjoyable.

As of now, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have equal chances of making to the playoffs, and it will be interesting to see how the final standings will look after the end of the round-robin stage.

