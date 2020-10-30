Chris Gayle was at his very best against Rajasthan Royals as he rained fours and sixes all over the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, scoring 99 off 63 deliveries. Although he missed his seventh Indian Premier League (IPL) century by just one run, his mayhem helped Kings XI Punjab post 185/4 in a crucial encounter of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Coming to bat at number three after the early fall of opener Mandeep Singh, the southpaw went after the bowlers from the outset and played a spectacular knock. The Gayle storm indeed enthralled the fans as the netizens heaped praises on the left-handed batsman. KXIP vs RR Score Updates IPL 2020.

Notably, the Caribbean warmed the benches in the first half of IPL 2020 owing to the consistent performers of openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The 41-year-old, however, eventually was added in the playing XI following the continuous failure of Punjab. Despite batting at an unfamiliar position, number three, Gayle played several brilliant knocks and helped his side register five straight wins. On this occasion, Jofra Archer and other RR bowlers faced Gayle wrath as Punjab posted a brilliant total. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans reacted to Gayle’s knock. Chris Gayle Becomes Second Batsman After Kieron Pollard to Complete 400 T20 Innings.

Much-Deserved Ton!!

Chris Gayle thrown his bat after getting out on 99 in frustration, deserved a century here. What an outstanding knock it was. pic.twitter.com/xeU6vzfqGp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2020

Sportsman Ship!!

The sportsmanship - Chris Gayle shook Jofra Archer's hand for bowling a beauty to knock him out on 99. pic.twitter.com/eoxaADb5cq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2020

Ageing Like Fine Wine!!

What an innings played by Universe Boss Chris Gayle. At 41 Age, played this kind of innings is very inspiring. Chris Gayle is true entertainer of the game.!! Outstanding Chris Gayle!! #KXIPvRR pic.twitter.com/WqHncOwanG — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 30, 2020

Actually!!

Great Journey!!

🏏 Chris Gayle 💪 The Universe Boss 💫 How it started! » How it's going! pic.twitter.com/Nv7ROaQteQ — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) October 26, 2020

Staggering Form!!

Chris Gayle in #IPL2020: 53(45) 24(21) 29(13) 20(20) 51(29) Batting in out of the position at the age of 41 - still making a big impact in the league - he makes the opposition team in panic mode. pic.twitter.com/pbRAuRcWBc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2020

Batting at 99, Gayle needed just one run off the last three balls. However, a classic yorker from Jofra Archer crashed the stumps and denied his hundred. Gayle was nothing but devastated on missing the landmark as he threw his bat in anger. Nevertheless, his efforts have put Kings XI Punjab on command.

