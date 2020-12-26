Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian players paid tribute to late Dean Jones during the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). For the uninitiated, MCG was Jones' home ground in domestic cricket. Jones’ wife and daughters were also present at the venue and paid tribute. The former cricketer’s bat, baggy green and sunglasses were placed on the stumps as a mark of respect at tea break. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

Also a bay of seats, reportedly, have been covered by a banner paying tribute to Jones throughout the Test match. Jones, who played 52 Test matches and 164 One-day Internationals, scoring over 9,600 international runs, died on September 24 in Mumbai. India vs Australia Boxing Day Test 2020: Ravi Ashwin Dismisses Steve Smith for His First Test Duck Since 2016 (Watch Video).

Here’s the Video

Legendary Kit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Emotional Moment

Dean Jones' wife and daughters paid tribute to the Australia legend at his beloved MCG today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LkA9Yl66Fn — ICC (@ICC) December 26, 2020

During the first ODI Indian and Australian players wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in recognition of Jones. Meanwhile, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test. The home side leads the four-match series 1-0.

